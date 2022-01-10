‘Very dangerous’: Colorado escapee Elias Buck on the run after allegedly shooting New Mexico officer

By Logan Smith

NEW MEXICO (KCNC) — A manhunt is underway in the Four Corners area for a 22-year-old Durango resident who authorities believe shot and injured a Farmington, New Mexico, police officer during a traffic stop Friday night.

The Farmington Police Department and La Plata County Sheriff’s Office both issued press releases Saturday. Both identified Elias Buck as the suspect.

Buck was allegedly pulled over at an undisclosed location for investigation of driving under the influence, according to FPD. Farmington Officer Joseph Barreto suffered non-life threatening injuries during the incident. A handgun believed to be used by Buck was reportedly found at the scene.

A woman, Victoria ‘Rossi’ Hernandez, 28, was with Buck when they were pulled over, according to both agencies. La Plata referred to her as Buck’s girlfriend. Farmington named her a person of interest in their case.

Buck escaped from the La Plata County Jail on December 27th, per LPCSO. Details of the escape were not provided.

Online criminal records show Buck had been arrested earlier in December for an incident that occurred in November. In that case, he was charged with Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Robbery and 2nd Degree Assault, all felonies.

Buck was described by LPCSO as “very dangerous” and should not be approached by members of the public. Per the sheriff’s office, Buck recently stated that he did not want to return to jail.

“His actions,” LPSCO stated in its press release, “demonstrate that he is very dangerous.”

The agency said members of the public should not approach Buck but call 911. There is also a $5,000 Crime Stoppers reward offered for information leading to his arrest.

The Durango Police Department, the Colorado State Patrol, and the United States Marshal Service are among the other law enforcement agencies involved in the search for Buck.

