Renowned flutist Eugenia Zukerman shares importance of music since her Alzheimer’s diagnosis

By Liam Martin

BOSTON (WBZ) — For decades, Eugenia Zukerman delighted audiences as a flutist and shared the stories of others as the music correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning.

Then, two years ago she shared her own story: a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, with a lyrical memoir ‘Like Falling Through A Cloud.’

“Nothing lasts forever, not kale or tomatoes or cucumbers or the glorious flowers that fill our fields or the people we adore,” Zukerman read from one of her poems.

Two years into her battle, she tells WBZ-TV that she remains in phase one of the disease but knows she is fighting an uphill battle.

“Yes, I am losing my short-term memory and, yes, I had to give up driving a car. But I’m still able to do most activities normally,” Zukerman said.

That includes two activities she says have helped her immensely: writing and hours of flute playing every day.

“My music and writing is even more important to me than ever. There’s a well-known relationship between music and memory retention, so I still perform rather well,” said Zukerman.

Yes, we found this internationally renowned musician still has her chops. And she insists on being open about her battle.

“Because to hide the disease labels it as dangerous and impossible to deal with, and that’s such a negative,” she said.

Zukerman would prefer to find hope, like in her book’s final poem ‘A Super Sunny Sunday.’

“I do not embrace my inevitable decline, but I’m determined to find a way to make the rest of my stay on this problematic planet filled with light and love and music,” Zukerman said.

