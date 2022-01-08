City of Milwaukee receives half a million N95 masks for residents

By Web Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced Friday that the city of Milwaukee has received half a million N95 masks to be made available to Milwaukee residents.

Mayor Johnson says these masks provide higher efficacy against the omicron Covid-19 variant.

The health department will begin distributing the masks to residents Saturday, Jan. 8 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Northwest Health Center and Southside Health Center.

Beginning Monday, all three Milwaukee health department testing and vaccination sites as well as Milwaukee Public Libraries will be giving away free, high-quality masks during normal hours of operation.

Mayor Johnson says an additional 50,000 KN95 masks will be made available in the coming week.

“At this time, the N95s we have in hand are for adults. They will be handed out in packages of five for a single adult, 10 for a couple or 20 for a family,” said Commissioner Kristen Johnson.

Johnson says the city is working on purchasing KN95 masks for children.

She says the masks can be worn for roughly five days.

Testing and vaccinations will be available at the Milwaukee health department testing and vaccination sites during mask distribution. Those in line for a vaccine are asked to turn their flashers on.

