Hawaii teen takes down attacker on family trip

HAWAII (KITV) — An O’ahu girl showed a mugger who’s boss on a trip to New Orleans last week.

18-year-old Masina Tupea of Aiea, said she was walking to dinner with her family on December 28th, when a man ran towards them, punched her mom in the face and dislocated her jaw, before trying to steal her purse.

Tupea took off after him and after a struggle and a sock to her eye, was eventually able to pin him down.

“That’s when the attacker was like, let me go, just let me go,” she described. “I was like what the heck? Shut up. You messed with the wrong family, you messed with the wrong family. You don’t even know.”

Tupea said the mugger was arrested and charged.

What he didn’t know at the time?

Tupea is a powerlifter, who deadlifted nearly 320 pounds at the age of 15.

She says the silver lining in all of this, is the support her family has received from the community in New Orleans and Hawaii, and that everyone is safe.

