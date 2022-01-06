New Year’s Eve celebratory gunfire nearly takes Atlanta man’s life

By Tori Cooper

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Police are searching for the person who fired shots at a southwest Atlanta home while a family was still inside.

It happened on Park Court in the Cascade Park subdivision. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

CBS46 spoke to resident Anthony Ramsey who was in his home on Lawton Street celebrating New Year’s Eve with close friends when he heard a thunderous boom hit his house.

Ramsey said he didn’t realize what happened as the clock struck midnight, but now he knows if that boom happened 30 minutes sooner he wouldn’t be alive.

”We thought it was fireworks hitting that hit the side of the house, but then we went out to investigate, but then we went out to investigate and saw nothing,” Ramsey said.

He said the sound startled him and his three guests who were just about to share a toast to the new year.

”I came in to brush my teeth and prepare for bed and I looked up and saw a hole,” he shared.

That’s when he started looking around his bathroom for other clues.

“I saw a bullet lying right there next to the tub,” Ramsey recalled.

“This is where I stand to brush my teeth every day and if I was standing here 30 minutes earlier than a bullet would have penetrated my skull,” he said.

Police reports show officers only found one shell casing inside his home, but Ramsey says he hopes his story sparks change and encourages the City to implement gunshot detection technology.

“I want to raise awareness of new year and celebratory gunfire. I want people to understand whatever goes up must come down and can even take a human life,” Ramsey said.

