Man found guilty for beating father to death with golf club in Jefferson County

By Stephanie Baumer

Click here for updates on this story

HILLSBORO, Missouri (KMOV) — A son who beat his father to death with a golf club in Hillsboro in 2019 was found guilty, the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced.

Nicholas Smoot was found guilty of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and domestic assault Wednesday. He will be sentenced at a later date.

According to the sheriff’s department, Nicholas Smoot was involved in a domestic dispute with his fiancee when his father tried to intervene at a home in the 1000 block of Tracy Lane at 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2019. Police later said Smoot’s fiancee suffered injuries to her head and arms.

Smoot’s fiancee told officers Smoot forced her down on a bed and floor and physically assaulted her. She told officers he bit her right forearm and her nose. Nicholas Smoot and his father began fighting when the father tried to intervene. Police said that’s when Smoot picked up a metal golf club and beat his father.

Smoot’s fiancee told police she saw Smoot hit his father twice in the stomach.

Officers said Nicholas Smoot was holding a bottle over his father’s body when they entered the room, as though he was ready to hit him with it.

Smoot’s father, Eric Smoot, 53, was pronounced dead around 6 a.m. at a hospital.

Nicholas Smoot was arrested by deputies at the scene and was later charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and second-degree domestic assault.

Both men and the fiancee live in the house.

The Hillsboro Fire Protection District said Eric Smoot was a retired captain with their department. He began his career as a volunteer firefighter in 1981 and was hired as a full time employee in 1991. He retired in 2014.

“All members of the Hillsboro Fire Protection District both present and retired are extremely shocked and dismayed by today’s events. Captain Smoot was a friend to all in the community and a mentor to firefighters across Jefferson County for many decades,” Fire Chief Brian Gaudet said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.