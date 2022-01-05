AG Nessel releases video highlighting real consequences of fake threats made to schools

By JAMES FELTON, JAMES PAXSON

MICHIGAN (WNEM) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a new video highlighting the seriousness of making threats against schools.

As more schools return from winter break, Nessel released the video following the tragedy at Oxford High School where four students were killed, and others were injured. After the shooting Michigan and the nation have seen a rise in recent school threats.

Although, the threats cause disruptions to learning, cause fear, and some may be a prank just to try get a day off from school, Nessel warns any real or fake threats made towards any school or person comes with real consequences.

“Communicating a threat of terrorism, 20-year felony, calling in a bomb threat, a four-year felony, malicious use of a telecommunications device, a six-month misdemeanor; and threatening violence against school employee or student, a one-year misdemeanor,” Nessel said.

Nessel adds local law enforcement agencies across the state have been seeing hundreds of threats being made on social media.

“The old adage of ‘kids will be kids’ does not apply when our schools, students, teachers, and staff are threatened,” Nessel said.

The Michigan Department of Education will be sharing the video with districts for additional awareness and distribution.

If you see any threats being made towards any schools, students, or staff contact police immediately.

