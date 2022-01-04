Truck crashes into Northglenn home, driver wanted by Thornton police, taken to hospital for serious injuries

By Jack Lowenstein

NORTHGLENN, Colorado (KCNC) — Northglenn Police Department responded to a truck that crashed into a home in Northglenn Tuesday morning. The driver was a suspect wanted by Thornton Police Department, and they were seriously injured in the crash and taken to the hospital to treat injuries.

According to the Northglenn press release, at around 6 a.m., Northglenn officers responded to the report of a black GMC pickup truck truck that had crashed into a parked vehicle at 10251 Melody drive and left the scene.

Police were told this truck matched the description from an alert sent out by Thornton officers, who had been pursuing a driver armed with a weapon.

Then just after 6 a.m., officers responded to the same truck after it crashed into a home in the 10000 block of Melody Drive.

The driver of the truck refused to cooperate with police commands to get out of the truck, so officers broke out windows to get the suspect out of the GMC. While searching the truck, officers found weapons.

The suspect was eventually taken to the hospital to treat serious injuries due to the crash and is not in police custody at this time.

CBS4 spoke to the homeowner who confirmed five people were home at the time of the crash and said no one inside was hurt. The owner said he was a few feet away from where the truck went into the home, breaking brick exterior and the front door, which also caused major structural damage inside the home.

The suspects name was not been shared by investigators Tuesday.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Jackie Spresser at jspresser@northglenn.org or 303-450-8859.

