George Greer’s grandson listened to every story, and the legend will live on

By Tom Loewy

MOLINE, Illinois (Quad-City Times) — George Greer always had a hustle. And a story.

His most-told tale always starts in the same place: Once upon a time he was a kid without a father who lived with grandparents in a place called Belfast in rural Tennessee. There was no electricity or running water in the house.

Young George hit the hustle. He sold skunk and opossum furs. Dubbed “George the Trapper” by passing hobos or local buyers, the pint-sized Belfast businessman also earned money supplying worms to fishermen and the required roots to make sassafras tea.

The legend has appeared at least twice in The Quad-City Times, as well as publications in Florida and Tennessee.

Yet there is one person who listened to every “George the Trapper” story no matter how many times George, 87, told them. Christopher Greer is 30 and George’s grandson. Christopher always admired George, saw him as a mentor. They are partners these days.

“It’s all true,” Christopher said. “I think a lot of people think self-made men like George just kind of shade the stories a bit. Not George. Ever since he was little he saw opportunities. He hustled — and that’s what real entrepreneurs do; they see every person you meet as a chance to make a connection.

“That’s why George tells those stories. He wants to connect with people.”

Christopher talked about his grandfather while sitting inside the showroom at Key Auto Mall in Moline. The duo moved a restored 1925 Buick Master 6 Model 40 into the showroom to share with the wider public.

