Family and friends gather to honor 16-year-old girl shot and killed in robbery attempt Sunday night

By Adam Rife

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Monday night family and friends gathered to remember the 16-year-old Milwaukee girl who was shot and killed Sunday night in an apparent robbery attempt. There was a lot of agony and pain as dozens of people braved the cold to honor Niesha Harris Brazell.

Meanwhile, her killer is still on the run.

At the vigil, Niesha’s aunt Kenya Lane said, “We raised her well. She did what she was supposed to do. Go to work, go to school, get good grades. A law-abiding citizen.”

Niesha Harris Brazell was remembered as a happy, bubbly girl who was the life of the party. She wanted to do the right thing, and she loved her little brother, even when he got on her nerves.

Sunday night Niesha was shot and killed while working at the Burger King at 51st and Capitol during a robbery attempt. She got the job so as to not burden her family, but they say she never was a burden.

Her high school friends say the group was inseparable. Antoinajah Edwards said, “We don’t call her a friend, she was like a sister. She’s been around, she’s been in the picture, she’s introduced to the whole family. Niesha is our sister. Blood or not, she’s our sister.”

Niesha had also recently experienced the loss of a family member, which her friends say pulled them closer and spurred their favorite saying. Mariah Edwards said, “‘You gotta keep pushing,’ is what I’d tell her. For that person that passed away in her family, she said she’s going to finish school, she has to graduate, she has to keep her grades up.”

The dozens of people gathered at the balloon release want justice, but so far Niesha’s killer is still on the run. Milwaukee Police says this is a picture of the unidentified suspect:

And his vehicle is this black 4-door Chevy Impala with a sunroof and spoiler on the back:

Niesha’s family is pleading for anyone with answers to come forward. Kenya Lane said, “If we want to take our ‘hoods back, we have to do it from within the community. We have to have each other’s back. We have to start talking. We have to start looking out for each other. We once were a village, we can be a village again.”

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Milwaukee police or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

