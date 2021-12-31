Humane Society needs new furnace after gas leak

By Sarah Hayden

DAVENPORT, Iowa (Quad-City Times) — The Humane Society of Scott County is asking for the public’s help in paying for furnaces after a carbon monoxide leak was discovered at the Davenport facility.

Celina Rippel, development coordinator for the HSSC, said no animals or staff were harmed from the gas leak, which was caught early.

Rippel said all five furnaces needed replacing, but the cost of $60,000 is too much for the nonprofit animal shelter at 2802 W. Central Park Ave.

“We couldn’t turn those furnaces back on, so we’ve been out of heat for a few weeks,” she said. “We are surviving on space heaters. The city was nice enough to donate a diesel heater to help heat our biggest stray dog area.”

Rippel said the new furnaces were placed on the roof of the shelter Monday, and technicians have been working all week to install them.

“It’s perfect timing with how cold it’s been,” she said. “We were able to dip into some of our emergency investment funds. We’re trying to recoup some of it since that’s what we use to pay for staffing and our normal operations.”

Rippel said the Humane Society was able to strike a deal with the heating company that allowed them to pay half up front and pay the rest later.

Rippel said the shelter has other needs, too, including volunteers to walk dogs and foster families who can temporarily take in animals. She said when a dog or cat has a medical condition, it’s easier for them to recover and heal if they are in a home rather than at the shelter.

“We are always in need of blankets and dog beds,” she said. “If people have extra that they’re not using, it’s a simple way to donate. Everybody has blankets laying around. Every single dog and every single cat should have a blanket or bed.

“Wet dog food is something we are running low on, too. We use that when we are giving a dog medicine or if they have sensitive stomachs. It’s something we need.”

Rippel said the facility is also bursting at the seams with 206 cats, 75 dogs, two rabbits and two rats.

“We are over capacity; we have been for the last few months,” she said. “As soon as we get one dog adopted out, another one comes in and fills that space almost immediately. It’s been a problem trying to find space for them.”

To donate, go to the HSSC’s website and click on the “donate” button or through their Facebook page. Donors may also drop off a check, cash or supplies in person.

