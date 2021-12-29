Nearly 100 rounds fired in shooting outside NE Portland bar

By Web Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that occurred outside a bar in the Hazelwood neighborhood late Tuesday night.

At about 11:42 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting near Clamity Jae’s, located on Northeast Halsey Street. Police said nearly 100 rounds were fired during the shooting.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported after the shooting. No suspect information has been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released by Portland police.

