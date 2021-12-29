1 dead after deep trench collapses in Grain Valley, Missouri

By Zoe Brown

GRAIN VALLEY, Missouri (KCTV, KSMO) — One person has died after a trench about 10 feet deep collapsed in Grain Valley.

It happened in the area of SW Tisha Lane and SW Hillside Drive.

According to Chip Portz, Chief of Community Risk Reduction for the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District, they received the call about someone being trapped just before noon.

Abound 25 minutes later, they transitioned to a recovery effort.

As of about 4:25 p.m., crews were about to bring the person’s body up.

Crews had to use their hands and a bucket to make sure that they themselves stayed safe while shoring up the sides of the trench.

OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, is at the scene and conducting an investigation.

The person’s name has not yet been released.

