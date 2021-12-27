Nu'uanu Shinto temple offers New Year's blessings.

By Paul Drewes

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — Got plans for the new year? On December 31 just before midnight, you can line up to get a good luck blessing at a Nuuanu Shinto temple.

Every year, many people and dozens of pets get a traditional blessing from the priest- or priestess. This is our own Diane Ako who volunteers at Daijingu Temple. You can also buy good luck charms to bring fortune in the new year.

For the last couple of years the temple has practiced COVID-safety protocols like socially distanced lines and mask requirements. The whole event is outdoors as well. The temple expects fewer attendees this year because of COVID-19. Usually, the event attracts about 4,000 people.

It lasts until 4:30 on New Year’s Day.

More at daijingutemple.org.

