Milwaukee Police Department: Arson caused apartment fire that displaced 139 residents the day after Christmas

By Web Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Milwaukee police are investigating an arson that left 139 residents displaced the day after Christmas.

It happened near 31st and Wisconsin Ave. around 7:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.

According to officials with the Red Cross, the fire affected the central part of the apartment complex, with heavy water and smoke damage on the second and third floor. The whole building is without power, and the whole complex has been evacuated. There is no update as to when residents can return to their homes.

No injuries were reported.

Police have arrested a 19-year-old Milwaukee man for allegedly starting the fire.

Police say criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

The Red Cross is assisting 18-20 residents with a shelter, meals and mental health assistance at Alverno College, and they are working to find permanent housing for the residents.

