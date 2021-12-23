Dispensary founded with mission, proceeds fund healthcare for the needy

By Jaclyn Schultz

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — The Tree of Life dispensary opened in the Las Vegas Valley with a mission where most profits are donated to fund healthcare for those in need, as well as other causes to help the less fortunate across the valley.

The dispensary, which opened on Centennial Parkway in North Las Vegas, donates 70% of all revenue to nonprofits.

The unique model was created Dr. Florence Jameson who founded and runs Volunteers in Medicine. The organization provides free healthcare and medicine to more than 6,000 valley residents a year. Many are uninsured or from at-risk communities.

Funding comes from donations, business partnerships, grants and hours from hundreds of volunteers, but the pandemic has increased demand.

“The calls [for help] have increased … We needed to find as most nonprofits, a way to have recurrent revenue,” Jameson said. “The more they buy, the more we give,” she said.

According to the dispensary, 70% of customer purchases and 60% of ATM fees go to local charities, including Volunteers in Medicine. Customers can also round up to the dollar on their transaction for more donations.

The dispensary will open up a second location in early 2022.

The Tree of Life is located at 150 E. Centennial Parkway, Suite 114 in North Las Vegas. For more information, visit treeoflifenv.com or call 702-859-4200.

