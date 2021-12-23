Artist Jason Ostro puts his heart into his work with a Spark of Love-inspired t-shirt design

By KABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Jason Ostro is an artist and the director of Gabba Gallery in Los Angeles.

“I’ve been very interested in art my entire life,” Ostro said. “I was influenced by art at a very, very young age from my mom.”

“She is an artist who’s been creating and making beautiful, beautiful artwork for the last 50 years.”

“When I was a child, she gave me all the tools and taught me so many different ways to create, and to use my creative abilities for expression.”

Ostro said that over the last few years, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the things that he noticed is that everybody needed a little more love.

“The Spark of Love program was something that called out to us in the sense of being able to make kids lives just a little bit better by getting them toys through the holiday season.”

ABC7 partnered with Smile South Central to identify muralists willing to donate their time and talent for our 29th annual Spark of Love Toy Drive.

“I really am super excited about being involved with Spark of Love and I created this wonderful heart design to help with the toys for the children,” Ostro added.

“It actually fits perfectly with why I make art. Most of my shirts, they they come with a whole idea of love and chasing for love and going through all the lines to get through life’s distortions, to get to love.”

“So when I was asked to be part of the Spark of Love program, it made complete sense to add a heart with a little bit of the muck around it so you can get the love right in the center.”

You can send children some holiday joy by purchasing the exclusive Jason Ostro t-shirt at abc7.com/shop.

ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from the sale of the Ostro’s t-shirt to support Spark of Love.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.