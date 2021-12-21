Landlord accused of shooting tenant in rent dispute

By Caitlin Lilly

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A Las Vegas landlord is accused of shooting a tenant in a dispute over unpaid rent earlier this month in the west valley.

According to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the landlord, Sildem Gandy, 69, made a call to 911 after the Dec. 11 shooting in the 5500 block of Gipsy Lane, near Alta Drive and Decatur Boulevard.

The report notes that Gandy reportedly told dispatch to “come and arrest me now, I just killed that (expletive). I just shot him and he’s laying on the floor. I used a handgun and it’s sitting in the safe.”

According to police, Gandy told officers that he had rented a room to the victim, identified as Thomas Reddy, a few months ago and the man stopped paying rent.

Gandy told officers that he was in the process of evicting Reddy when he “was going crazy,” so Gandy said he “went nuts.”

Police located Reddy within the residence with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the report. He suffered gunshot wounds to his chest, one to his left wrist, one to his left thigh and one to his chin.

Reddy was transported to University Medical Center where he remained in critical condition at the time of the report.

