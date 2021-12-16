MNPD: Officers return fire, kill suspect in Thursday morning officer-involved shooting

By BLAKE SUMMERS

MADISON, Tennessee (WSMV) — Metro Police, along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, are working to investigate an officer-involved shooting that has left one person dead.

A large police presence is on the shooting scene in the Bellshire area. A call went out just after 2:30 a.m. for the 900 block of Old Hickory Blvd. near Cedar Hill Park.

According to police, a witness called about an abandoned vehicle in the traffic lane with doors open. When arriving on the scene, officers heard gunshots coming from the wooded area along the road being directed towards them.

Officers commanded the gunman shooting towards the officers from the wood line.

After about a 45-minute standoff, Officer Ricardo Cruz, a two-year veteran of the MNPD, returned fire with his department-issued shotgun, killing the 39-year-old suspect on the scene.

It is unclear what the suspect was shooting at before the officers arrived on the scene. No officers reported injuries during the incident.

Old Hickory Blvd. between Dickerson Pike and Nesbitt Lane are closed.

