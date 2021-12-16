Appleton man sentenced to 10 years in prison for meth possession, intent to sell

By Web Staff

DODGE COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — An Appleton man was sentenced to 10 years of prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision for possession with intent to deliver amphetamine on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Officials say that on Sept. 24, 2020, officers with the Lake Winnebago Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit were conducting surveillance on two individuals that they believed were selling meth in the area.

The vehicle had reportedly just returned from a Milwaukee residence when it stopped at a gas station in the town of Lomira.

According to the report, officers recognized the driver as Justin Kautzer, a 39-year-old Appleton man, who had multiple active warrants for his arrest from different counties. Authorities then reportedly arrested Kautzer and his passenger.

Law enforcement officers received a positive hit on the vehicle from the Department’s K9 searched and later located a bag containing 425.7 grams of methamphetamine.

Both Kautzer and his passenger reportedly admitted to authorities that they sell roughly a pound of methamphetamine in a two-day period and over 50 pounds since 2019.

Kautzer reportedly had multiple priors for drugs, battery and is a sex offender that was on probation at the time of this incident.

