Reward up to 10K for whoever set Labradoodle dog on fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — The reward money continues to grow for information on who set an innocent dog on fire on December 5th.

“He was in a lot of pain. So, he was pretty down,” said Tina Lee, founder of Dog Days Rescue in Kennesaw which has taken over responsibility and temporary care of the dog.

Lee says the dog, since named “Will,” will remain in the hospital for at least four more weeks.

“It was heartbreaking. Heartbreaking. Just completely gut wrenching. He came out of the emergency vet where they had him before he transferred to us, and we put him in my car, and it was absolutely heart breaking,” said Lee, about Will’s condition when he first was found.

A copy of the incident report says two people saw the dog running on fire on Lindsey Drive in Decatur. Then it says, “the witnesses doused the canine with water,” and the dog suffered second and third degree burns.

“Once the pain medication and everything started to kick in, his spirits came up. He’s really a sweet dog. It may be the pain killers talking, but he’s a pretty sweet dog. We’ve had a lot of tail wags, kisses,” said Lee, who has been posting updates to social media almost daily. “There’s probably at this point over 300 people email, message, call that are interested in adopting him. At this point we are nowhere near looking at adopters.”

If you have any information on whoever is responsible, contact: Det. Watson with DeKalb County Police at 404-286-7990 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

Up to $10,000 is being offered through crime stoppers, PETA and Dog Days Rescue.

