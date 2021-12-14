Students build outdoor classroom

By Tammy Watford

Click here for updates on this story

ARDEN, North Carolina (WLOS) — Members of the Climb Time Outdoor Classroom have been making progress on a project at Valley Springs Middle School. They planned, designed and are now building the outdoor classroom.

Students said they like creating something tangible that all students can enjoy.

“I just like seeing people be able to use it after school and just having an extra place to go to do work instead of being inside all of the time,” student Carson said.

Students said they can’t wait to see how the outdoor classroom project is going to turn out.

“It’s going to be nice because, as you can see, it’s going to be a big area so people can talk and hang out,” student Lendita said.

Once the outdoor classroom is complete, it will include a shed, compost bin, garden and chicken coop.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.