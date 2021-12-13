Tow truck driver shot during altercation on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway

By Iyani Hughes

Click here for updates on this story

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — Police are investigating a shooting on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Northside Drive in Atlanta.

The altercation happened between a tow truck driver and another person, according to police.

The tow truck driver was shot and transported to a local hospital.

Further details are limited at this time.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.