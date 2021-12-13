Shop with a Sheriff brings early Christmas and lasting connections to North Kansas City kids

By TAYLOR JOHNSON

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Christmas came early for a North Kansas City child and his family.

Sunday morning, kids shopped with Clay County Sheriff’s deputies. It’s all part of a program called shop with a sheriff.

“I think it’s great that we have these opportunities for our family and other families that are out there that are in similar experiences and situations,” said Matthew Heathman, a parent from the program.

Heathman’s son shopped with Sheriff Will Akin for Christmas presents. Sheriff Akin said the program means more to him than people may know.

“I think back about when I was a child and not having very much and being homeless. This is something that is near and dear to my heart,” Sheriff Akin said.

Kids from North Kansas City Schools each picked out around $200 worth of toys. It’s done with the help of grants and donations.

The program helps lift a burden from parents while creating lasting connections with the kids.

“We told them this is a great opportunity to work with the sheriff. To let them know they do good, not just put the bad guys behind bars,” said Heathman.

Sheriff Akin said making these connections, learning about the kids and spending time with them is fulfilling. It reminds him of earlier times with his own kids.

“My kids are older now and I don’t get to go toy shopping with them anymore. So being able to connect with them is pretty awesome.” Sheriff Akin said.

