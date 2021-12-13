Nearly 100 New Haven students remain in quarantine

By ROGER SUSANIN, ROB POLANSKY

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — Nearly 100 students in New Haven were in quarantine on Monday because of a COVID-19 outbreak at a school.

The students attend the Barnard Environmental Science and Technology Magnet School, according to New Haven Public Schools.

At last check with the district, six students tested positive but another 91 were in quarantine just to be safe.

District leaders said it was the largest classroom outbreak they’ve had, which perhaps isn’t all that surprising because COVID cases have been surging in Connecticut and all over the country.

They said the rash of positive cases impacted seventh and eighth graders who attend the Barnard school.

Fifty-five of the students were in 8th grade and 42 were in the 7th grade, the district said.

Health experts warn that the state could see more COVID flare ups as the virus rages around the state and across the country. In Connecticut, the positivity rate was above 6 percent as of Friday’s numbers. Nationwide, COVID cases were up nearly 40 percent. Hospitalizations rose in at least 42 states.

Experts stressed that despite the surge, the best course of action for most Connecticut kids is to continue attending school in person.

“Learning in a classroom is the best, most optimal learning for children and for adolescents,” said Dr. Laura Saunders, child psychologist, Institute of Living.

Experts said the Thanksgiving holiday was likely a major factor in the rising covid numbers. A study showed that despite the risks, two-thirds of Americans plan to gather with friends and families over the holidays.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged everyone to be careful.

