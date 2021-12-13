Amazon delivery driver fixes Christmas decorations after windstorm in Keizer, Oregon

By BRIDGET CHAVEZ

KEIZER, Oregon (KPTV) — A delivery driver was caught on camera fixing a woman’s Christmas decorations following a windstorm.

Miriam Sierra, who lives in Keizer, woke up to a very kind surprise courtesy of her Amazon delivery person. A windstorm a couple of days ago knocked down her Christmas decorations and the delivery man cleaned up the mess when he dropped off her package.

“I look at the video and I’m watching him walk up and I look at my stuff and go oh my gosh like everything is in disarray. I have trees down, I have stuff lying all over and he’s looking around like oh my gosh stuff is everywhere it was literally blocking the front door,” Sierra said.

She said he started putting everything back in its place that had been knocked down by the storm.

“One by one strategically placing it back in its spot making sure everything was standing up,” she said. “It was just the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Sierra said she reached out to Amazon so that the man who went above and beyond for her could be recognized.

“I just want to say thank you so much you went above and beyond and I really appreciated it,” she said. “If I could have seen you out there doing it I would have went out probably given you a hug or at least given you a bottle of wine I really appreciated it, it was super, super nice.”

