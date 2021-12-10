Dog’s GPS collar helps Pasadena police track down suspect accused of stealing car

By KABC Staff

PASADENA, California (KABC) — A dog’s GPS-enabled collar helped police in Pasadena track down a suspect accused of stealing a car with the pet inside.

Police say last week, officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle in a neighborhood near the 1000 block of E. Union Street.

When officers arrived, police say the suspect had already taken off with the victim’s vehicle, which had the dog inside. The suspect also left behind another vehicle that was also reported stolen, according to police.

Investigators said the dog – named Kazoo – had on a special collar that was able to give them the exact location using GPS technology of not only the dog, but the suspect and the stolen car as well.

Officers were able to monitor the GPS tracker with the help of the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspect was ultimately found about 30 miles away near El Segundo.

He suspect was arrested and Kazoo, along with the victim’s car, were both returned to the owner.

