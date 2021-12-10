Arkansas Children’s accepting toy donations

By Lydia Fielder

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) — Arkansas Children’s is accepting toy donations on Friday as part of its annual Festival of Stars event.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 10, there is a curbside drop-off for new and unused toys at Arkansas Children’s Northwest on Gene George Blvd in Springdale.

Toys donated to Festival of Stars help families create a holiday experience they may not otherwise be able to provide for their hospitalized children.

The toys help stock a special store at Children’s called the Snowflake Shoppe. Parents and caregivers can choose gifts for their hospitalized child or their siblings at no cost.

K.C. Tucker’s son, Jimi, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. She said the toys he received at Children’s were an important part of his recovery.

“The grown-ups I think are super focused on the medicine and the healing and the getting better,” Tucker told 40/29 News. “But when you’re 3 or 4, even 10, even when you don’t feel well, you still want to play, you still want to have fun and do fun things.”

There are many means outside of a physical drop-off to donate to Festival of Stars, including online shopping from a registry, or even a simple monetary gift.

