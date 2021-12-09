Idaho Falls couple increasing access to outdoors with rooftop tent business

By Rett Nelson

Click here for updates on this story

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — Like many families in eastern Idaho, Jacob and Alexandria Lewis love to take their kids camping. They’ve been all over the region with their tent, mainly focusing on designated campgrounds with bathrooms and other amenities.

Over time, the Idaho Falls couple wanted to branch out away from people and show their kids what it was like to really rough it in the wilderness.

“We started looking at products that would make that easier because we’ve got a big family, and anything that … condenses what we have to drag along allows for more fun when we get there,” Jacob tells EastIdahoNews.com.

That’s when they discovered a rooftop tent — a tent you can mount on the top of your vehicle and quickly unfold and assemble wherever you want to camp. The Lewises decided to invest in one, and they say it’s taken their camping experience to another level because it opens up more places they can go.

“If you’re pulling a big trailer, you’re a little bit limited in where you’re able to park. This can get you off-road in some more scenic areas,” Jacob says.

Earlier this year, they saw an opportunity to share their discovery with others and launched a rooftop tent business in October called I.F. Overlanding. It’s primarily an online business, but they also have products at a small shop at 4125 Professional Way, Unit D in Idaho Falls for customers to see by appointment.

Alexandria says they’ve sold several tents in the last few months, and people seem to be excited about their new venture.

“We get a lot of looks with our equipment that we have (mounted on our pickup), but people seem really excited about it. We’ve had some people that jumped in right away and were just waiting to get something … until it was in town,” Jacob says. “We also get people who say, ‘I’d love to do this, but I’ve got to convince my wife.’”

The couple sells a variety of rooftop tents directly from the manufacturer. Headlamps, cooking supplies, first aid kits and other accessories are also available. Virtual first aid courses are offered through their website.

“When people go out with any of our products, we want them to be prepared and be safe. That’s why we’re trying to (offer) recovery equipment and courses (for people),” Alexandria says.

Going forward, Jacob says they’re hoping to become eastern Idaho’s No. 1 rooftop tent retailer with a wider selection of tents and other inventory to meet any customer’s need.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.