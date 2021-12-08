America’s Black Holocaust Museum receives $10 million donation to help with expansion and keeping its doors open

By Amanda Becker

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — An anonymous donor made a generous donation of $10 million to America’s Black Holocaust Museum (ABHM) Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.

The donation was made through the Greater Milwaukee Foundation. The Museum is set to reopen in February 2022 after closing its doors for 12 years.

“We are in fact in dire need of safe spaces and opportunities created to bring us together to explore difficult issues, to learn and celebrate our history, most importantly our history as it relates to race,” said Robert M Davis, the president and CEO of America’s Black Holocaust Museum.

The $10 million will be split into two phases. The first phase of $5 million has helped with the cost of finishing current exhibits, and it allowed them to purchase a new building across the street. The new building is located at 324 W North Ave. It is more than 3 times the size of the current exhibit, and it will provide the space for new exhibits, offices and parking.

Davis said it will be a destination for people from all over the world, right in Milwaukee.

“Ultimately our vision is not to just have a museum, but to create an educational epicenter around the issues of race in America,” siad Davis. “This gift, or grant, is not just an investment in ABHM, not just a tribute to the life and legacy of our father Dr. Cameron, or even to Bronzeville, it is a true and honorable commitment and dedication to the city of Milwaukee.”

Dr. James Cameron founded the museum in 1988. Cameron was one of a few lynching survivors in the country. His son, Virgil Cameron was at the donation announcement Wednesday.

“You would not believe what I’m feeling inside right now,” said Cameron. “(It’s) just amazing that we’ve got people that have the wherewithal for my father, and the love for my father, that would give us this type of donation.”

The second phase of $5 million will go towards sustaining the museum and keeping its doors open for years.

