Gun violence victims displayed on float at Albuquerque Twinkle Light Parade

By BREANA ALBIZU

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — The Albuquerque Twinkle Light Parade lit up Central Avenue for the first time in two years.

Over 100 floats were displayed along the main street Saturday afternoon from local businesses, organizations and school groups.

Included was a new nonprofit group known as the “New Mexico Crusaders for Justice.”

The organization debuted its own float to remember loved ones lost to gun violence in the Duke City.

A record 105 homicides have been reported in the city, so far, in 2021.

“It’s not right or fair,” Vicki Maestas, a member of the group, said.

Pictures of butterflies, knights and those lost too soon are exhibited on the float. A painting of a stairway to heaven is also displayed.

The project took over two weeks to complete.

Danielle Saavedra lost her 18-year-old son to gun violence in April 2021.

She said the holiday season is always the toughest for her and her family.

“The holiday are coming, and we want them to still be with us,” Danielle said. “This is just something that they can still be with us. Here, for Christmas time.”

The float is named “Angels Afloat.”

Sally Sanchez, president of the group, said the decorated vehicle was created to bring positivity and light to others affected by gun violence.

Danielle’s husband, Ryan, oversaw the project.

He said he was inspired after the killing of his son, mixing his feelings with his passion for art.

“I want to make sure I leave a mark for under my name, and under my son’s name, and for my family,” Ryan said. “Hope that it’s a good mark.”

Ryan thanked the accomplishment of the project to a team of volunteers, who worked to finish the float night and day.

Tasks included adding Christmas lights and sketching faces.

Maestas was one of them. She also lost her daughter, Angelique, to gun violence.

“She was such a good daughter. She did not deserve this,” Maestas said.

Now, as Maestas continues to mourn her loss, she said she’s grateful for the chance to not only walk alongside the float, but also with her daughter.

“It’s such an honor to have her in the float and in the parade,” Maestas said. “I feel like we’re doing honors to all of our loved ones that are gone too soon.”

The New Mexico Crusaders for Justice is an organization comprised of families affected and fighting against gun violence. To learn more about the group, visit their Facebook page.

