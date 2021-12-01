Oxford community reacts to school shooting

By JAMIE SHERROD, JAMES PAXSON

MICHIGAN (WNEM) — Tuesday night a vigil was held at the Lakepoint Community Church in the Village of Oxford to honor those lost in a shooting at Oxford High School.

“I couldn’t believe it something like this would happen,” said Owen Avery, a senior at Oxford.

What started as a normal day for Oxford High School senior Owen Avery, turned into a nightmare. He was in class when he heard multiple gunshots.

“I wanted to get out of there as fast as I could,” Avery said.

Avery didn’t know if he’d be able to escape. He quickly noticed an exit.

He and his classmates ran from the chaos and did not stop running. Avery said about halfway down the road to Meijer he felt tempted to go back

“I wanted to go back and help and make sure everything was ok,” Avery said.

Three students, a 16-year-old male and two females 14-year-old and 17-year-old were killed. Eight others were injured including a teacher.

The 15-year-old shooter was taken into custody within five minutes of the first of dozens of 911 calls.

“Absolute shock I’ve heard of lockdowns I know schools have gone into lockdown, but I never would expect an actual shooting and having students killed and others injured,” said Rachel Bieda, local resident.

Bieda lives nearby and never thought a deadly school shooting would happen in her community.

“I can’t fathom what is going on through everyone’s mind including the families who have lost their own child,” Bieda said.

She knows two teachers at the high school and still doesn’t know if either of them was hurt.

“I am not sure that is the thing I really hope not,” Bieda said.

Tia Runyon rushed to pick up her daughter at a nearby school when she heard about the shooting.

“Just one of those things I’m sure everyone is thinking you never expected to happen here,” Runyon said.

Runyon was overcome with emotion not knowing if she knew any of the victims.

“I just have a lot of family and friends with children or just relatives in the school staff that I deeply care about that were my teachers and friends growing up,” Runyon said.

She is praying for the entire Oxford community because in a small town she said everyone is family.

“I’m just really distraught thinking how they’re going to get through it,” Runyon said.

