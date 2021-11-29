Community holds moment of silence for holiday parade victims

By Alex Corradetti

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — At 4:39 p.m. Sunday, the Waukesha community gathered at Veterans Park to honor the victims of last week’s holiday parade with a special moment of silence.

Dozens of people of all ages showed up to show their support for those grieving.

CBS 58 spoke with 11-year-old Trinity Downs who shared a special message for her friends who were hurt in the parade.

“Some of my friends from my old dance team Waukesha Xtreme. I hope you guys are going to be okay and I know you guys will fight strong,” said Downs.

Shirley Espersen is a Chaplin with the Salvation Army. She says she just wanted to show her support for those struggling.

“You can’t experience something like that, even watching it on TV and not be upset about what happened,” said Espersen.

The crowd joined in several prayers and songs together all while being surrounded by blue lights and a circle of candlelit community members. Members just hoping for a brighter tomorrow.

“I think the people have rallied around each other. Our community has been traumatized. We have to pull together. God is bigger than any situation that we face. He is there and he is in control,” explained Espersen.

“It means that stuff will be better soon,” said Downs.

Waukesha Schools will reopen Monday for the first time since the holiday parade. Counselors will be on hand for anyone needed a little extra help during this extremely difficult time.

