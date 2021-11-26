Thanksgiving Tradition: Dozens line up, wait for hours to get famous custard pie from Hawaii bakery

By KITV Web Staff

HONOLULU (KITV) — Dozens lined the streets of Honolulu’s Chinatown, Thanksgiving morning, hoping to get their hands on a coveted Lee’s Bakery pie.

First timers joined seasoned veterans in the hours-long line spanning from the bakery’s store front on North King Street, around the block.

Some, well equipped for the wait were perched in chairs. While those who didn’t arrive before sunrise found themselves down the road. As of 9 a.m., owners of the bakery say they’d already lost count of how many pies were sold but estimate baking around 100 an hour.

Still, customers say despite the wait, a Lee’s pie is irreplaceable.

“This year we started at 4 a.m. The custard pie is the best. I mean, we’ve gone to several different bakeries all over the island, but Lee’s Bakery has been the best and we’ve been coming here for years,” said customer Sylvia Young.

“The people who were in front of me, like the first 10 had come at 2 o’clock in the morning, and we came at 4 thinking that would be good. Nope. We’ve been here since 4 a.m.,” she added.

Lee’s Bakery is open until 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

