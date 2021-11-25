Michigan community choosing to help each other in time of need after explosion

By Jamie Sherrod, James Paxson

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — The final damage assessments related to the Flint explosion fire are expected next week as neighbors are helping each other through this local disaster.

Earl Marshall Jr. has seen and felt the impact of the explosion on Hogarth Avenue in Flint Monday night.

“It was just a horrible explosion shook the entire house I heard glass falling the lights went out,” Marshall said.

It happened right around the corner from his home.

“When I looked over at the houses, we saw the orange glow we all took off and went down to see if we could help in any kind of way,” Marshall said.

It was too late, when he left the scene, he noticed his own home had sustained damage.

“Blew out my front windows glass on the inside. Things falling off the walls. It actually blew big spots of paint off my ceiling in the living room it was crazy,” Marshall said.

Marshall was unsure how he was going to make it through the cold night. He shared the damage on Facebook and that post led to some much-needed help.

“A fellow parishioner Regina at my church she called and said hey I got boards in my garage if you want to come and get them,” Marshall said. “So, I went and got them brought them back we got the windows done.”

Marshall is paying it forward to a neighbor whose windows were also shattered from the blast.

“We had extra boards and there’s a home across the street she was putting up plastic, so I gave her the rest to board up her windows as well,” Marshall said.

“I had the stuff here I had it to give and he wouldn’t have had a way to heat his house and I would have been angry if he wouldn’t have taken it,” said Regina Elmore.

Elmore said she didn’t think twice about helping Marshall who announced his gratitude on social media.

“I put a message out on Facebook to let Regina know she blessed more than just me,” Marshall said.

Not only did Marshall receive plywood to board up his windows, but when he got home from work Wednesday there was another surprise, a care package sitting on his porch.

“There’s a plastic installation kit in my mailbox a case of water box of food,” Marshall said.

Courtesy of the Genesee Health System which is just one of many organizations stepping up to help those affected by the tragedy.

“It feels awesome. Just gives you faith in humanity again the city is a violent city but there’s good people in it,” Marshall said.

