Whitmer signs executive directive for state to use infrastructure plan funds to fix roads, bridges

MICHIGAN (WNEM) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has directed state agencies to work with legislators in preparation of Michigan rebuilding roads and bridges using billions of dollars in federal funding.

The state of Michigan is expecting to receive those federal funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Job Acts during the next five years.

“Right now, we have a historic opportunity to put Michiganders first and use the billions in funding we are expected to receive under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to ensure every community has safe, smooth roads and bridges,” Whitmer said. “With this executive directive, we are getting ready to build up local roads and bridges across Michigan, create thousands of good-paying jobs for Michiganders, and ensure small businesses, downtowns, and neighborhoods have high-quality, reliable infrastructure to rely on as we usher in a new era of prosperity for our state. I look forward to working with the legislature to invest these dollars and get the job done.”

The executive directive, signed by Whitmer to state departments, ensures Michigan continues to fix roads and bridges, including:

Putting Michigan workers and businesses first, prioritizing in-state businesses and workers as the state continues repairing or replacing roads and bridges. Ensuring the new federal funds are used to rejuvenate local roads with the right mix of materials and complement the work in progress under the Rebuilding Michigan plan. Prioritizing projects to revitalize rural and urban communities, accelerate housing and economic development, encourage outdoor recreation, and promote equity. Pursuing opportunities to make our roads and bridges more resilient to flooding. Helping local communities build more efficiently, using the “dig once” principle to complete work on water, high-speed internet, the road, and other utilities simultaneously wherever possible. Continuing to lead the future of mobility and electrification by looking for opportunities to expedite the deployment of electric vehicle chargers while rebuilding roads and bridges.

“Everyone in Michigan is well-aware of the need to fix our roads, bridges and critical infrastructure,” said Doug Stockwell, business manager of Operating Engineers 324. “And now the federal government has joined Michigan in dedicating the financial investment to make it happen. Effective and efficient construction requires good planning, quality materials, and a highly skilled workforce like the members of Operating Engineers 324. Gov. Whitmer’s Executive Directive will make sure the planning stage is done correctly, setting Michigan residents up for better roads, bridges, and quality jobs.”

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan, will give Michigan billions of dollars to repair roads, create millions of jobs, expand the state’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure, replace aging water infrastructure and expand high-speed internet access, the state said.

