Baltimore barbers demand action after shooting spree kills two of their own; reward increased in 13-year-old girl’s killing

By Mike Hellgren

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Many in Baltimore are reeling from out-of-control violence.

“We refuse to let evil win. And let’s be clear, gunning down a 13-year-old outside of a rec center is evil. Stabbing an elderly woman in a church is evil. Coming into a barbershop and shooting a barber is pure evil,” said Baltimore City Council member Zeke Cohen.

Video WJZ obtained shows the moment a man opened fire inside a barbershop on O’Donnell Street a week ago. An armed off-duty Baltimore City police officer who was getting his hair cut jumped into action and shot the suspect.

The barber, Rafael Jeffers, and suspect, Carlos Ortega, both died. Police said Ortega was also behind two other shootings the same day, including the killing of barber Javier Villegas Cotto. Investigators have yet to release a motive.

Rafael Otero was friends with Cotto.

“It hurt. It hit home because it could’ve been one of us. It could’ve been my brother. It could’ve been anyone in that chair,” Ortero told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren.

The violence did not let up. 69-year-old Evelyn Player was stabbed to death inside her church in East Baltimore. There is a person of interest in the case, and the governor has offered a $100,000 reward.

In West Baltimore, a makeshift memorial sits outside the Lillian Jones Rec Center, where 13-year-old Maliyah Turner was killed.

A neighbor who asked not to be identified told Hellgren he watched Turner’s final moments. “What I heard was the two shots. She had her eyes open, and she was breathing. That was her last breath. Let’s get justice for the family. I hope they find the criminal who did this to her.”

Baltimore police announced an increased reward of $13,000 for information that leads to an arrest. They are now receiving assistance from the ATF. You can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LockUp.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.