Protestors show up at lawmaker’s homes

By Shannon Miller

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Clark County School Trustee Linda Cavazos said she couldn’t leave her house when a group of parents were in the private streets of her neighborhood Sunday evening for an apparent protest.

Clark County Commissioners Tick Segerblom and Jim Gibson also told FOX5 on Sunday that they had protesters with bullhorns in front of their residences Sunday night. They were seen with Confederate and American flags, and some flags that said “Let’s go Brandon.”

Around 5 p.m., Cavazos said about 40 protesters and CCSD police were there, and that she could not come out of her house.

“They’re here. At my house,” Cavazos said in a text message to FOX5. “I am not allowed to come out of the house. CCSD police are here in unmarked vehicles.”

At 5:15 p.m., Cavazos told FOX5 that the group had dispersed.

Cavazos said she and her neighbor called police several times. She added that a couple of the group came “right up to the door.”

CCSD police confirmed that the incident happened, and did provide additional details about the incident.

Shortly after the protesters apparently were at Cavazos house, Commissioners Segerblom and Gibson told FOX5 protesters had showed up outside their homes with bullhorns.

One protester, who identified their self as Jesse Martinson, said their goal is to “get rid” of mask and vaccine mandates.

“We’re trying to get rid of the mask mandates. We don’t want any restriction and we definitely don’t want any vaccine mandates,” Martinson said.

In an interview with Segerblom while he said the protesters still were outside his house, the commissioner said he “couldn’t comprehend,” their behavior.

“People think that somehow masks are taking away their freedom … it’s just not something I can comprehend,” Segerblom said. “Obviously, they’re very serious about it.”

Gibson said nothing like this has happened to him before, in his 17 years of being a politician.

