Water main break causes sinkhole in Pompano Beach, FL

By ELITSA BIZIOS

POMPANO BEACH, Florida (WSVN) — A water main break in Pompano Beach has caused a small sinkhole.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene along South Andrews Avenue and Southwest Third Street, at around 6 a.m., Tuesday.

“We came around and we see the car like dipped over like, there’s a sinkhole over there,” said Chris Oliver, who works nearby.

“That was pretty bizarre,” said Oscar Umana, who works nearby.

Umana said he spoke with the driver whose red Nissan could be seen in the sinkhole.

“It was looking more like it was a puddle so he kept driving, didn’t think of it and he went into it,” said Umana.

The driver is said to be OK.

“It’s a little crazy but we’re happy no one got hurt,” said Akshay Bhogaita, who also works nearby.

The roadway has since been shut down in both directions as crews work to make repairs to the roadway.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

