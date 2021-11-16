High school students stage walkout over a student’s alleged racist texts

By AYAH GALAL, KEVIN HOGAN

EAST LIME, Connecticut (WFSB) — Dozens of students at East Lyme High School walked out of class on Tuesday.

Students gathered on the school’s football field around 9 a.m.

They said they were frustrated by alleged racist texts from a student that recently surfaced.

They said the school held an assembly on Monday.

However, the students said they want the administration to do more to address racism in the school.

At the walkout, they held posters that read “racism is never justified.”

According to the organizer, the student who received the message didn’t agree with the statement, then shared it.

“It made the student body feel like we were being overlooked,” said Victoria Buzzelli.

She’s a junior who organized the hour-long walk-out Tuesday morning.

She said the school administration should discipline those who continue to instill racism.

“It was a girl in our school that stated basically that black people are less than and don’t desire the same opportunities and she wished that creation would come back,” Buzzelli said, adding that the student allegedly sent that text to someone else.

Buzzelli’s mom Nikki Buzzelli was also at the walk-out, saying she is proud of the stand her daughter is taking.

“They were really focused on what they want the administration to do to make the school a better and safer place for all of them,” Nikki said.

“I want them to take like disciplinary action and not just say ‘oh, you should just avoid that person who had said those things to you’,” said student Toby Regan.

Channel 3 reached out to the school district for a comment.

Superintendent Jeffrey Newton responded:

“They did an excellent job, and we are collectively working to ensure this becomes a catalyst for increased work, conversation, and ongoing change which is spearheaded through the high school Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee.”

Newton continued:

“Equity for all remains an important focus for East Lyme Public Schools and it is one of our core goals.”

