Troopers ask for room on the road

By Carter Williams

Click here for updates on this story

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KSL) — Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Devyn Gurney was in the middle of conducting a traffic stop four years ago when he saw his squad car coming toward him.

An SUV, driven by someone who had reportedly dozed off behind the wheel, had veered across multiple lanes and slammed into the rear of the trooper’s car. Before he could react, he was hit by his own car.

“I broke my leg in several places and had a traumatic brain injury, as well,” he said as he recalled the incident Thursday while standing beside his old, mangled UHP vehicle.

Gurney isn’t completely alone in his experience. UHP reports that 23 troopers have been hit while on the highways this year alone, many times by drivers who are speeding or become distracted.

With this week being National Crash Responder Safety Week, as well as with holidays and winter fast approaching, the agency is again reminding drivers to slow down, drive carefully and give enough space when approaching police, fire, emergency service, tow operators or other transportation vehicle responders.

UHP troopers add that drivers who don’t move over when they see an emergency vehicle stopped on the side of the road with its lights on can face a fine of over $100, as well.

UHP’s message comes during what has been a particularly deadly year on Utah roads. There had been 282 deaths on Utah roads this year entering Thursday, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety. It’s the most deaths on Utah roads since 299 in 2007. The year 2021 is also on pace to surpass 300 traffic deaths for the first time in 18 years, per DPS data. There have been close to 50,000 total traffic crashes this year, up 15% from the same time period last year.

“We have seen instances of fatal crashes substantially increase this year,” said UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden. “And with the number of fatal crashes that are occurring, that puts officers and first responders and tow providers out on the freeway in dangerous situations even more. We want to make sure that we can help to keep them safe.”

DPS also reports impaired driving and speeding are two of the leading factors of those deaths.

The Thanksgiving holiday is expected to result in more drivers on the road, too. AAA reported Tuesday that an estimated 48.3 million Americans will travel by car during the holiday weekend later this month, up 8.5% from last year’s total. It’s an estimate close to figures reported in 2019.

With more drivers expected on roads, Gurney hopes drivers will make better decisions behind the wheel, including when approaching first responders.

“Especially during the holiday season. We love being with our family, we love being with our friends and, hopefully, we’ll all have opportunities this season,” he said. “Put down the cellphones and if you see those red and blue lights on the side of the road, slow down, move over and create an environment where everyone can be safe and get to where they’re going safely.”

Contributing: Mark Wetzel

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.