Children’s fable helps students improve problem-solving skills

By Tammy Watford

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — At Hall Fletcher Elementary School, students are mixing a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) activity with the popular children’s story “The Three Little Pigs.”

The kindergarten students in Shelley Haney’s kindergarten class are studying properties of matter. They built their pig houses to see if they could withstand outside elements — like wind.

Some houses worked better than others, but that is one of the goals of the experiment – to increase the students’ problem-solving skills.

“Students are learning the different properties of math and how to build a house that can withstand wind and that will stand a strong force from the big bad wolf,” Haney said.

Students used their problem-solving skills and teamwork to build better houses. They said, next time, they will be ready for that big bad wolf.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.