Wanted Georgia man arrested after high-speed chase with Macon County, NC, authorities

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

MACON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office says an overnight high-speed chase ended with the arrest of a wanted man out of Georgia.

Macon County Sheriff Robert L. Holland said in a press release Tuesday, Nov. 9, that following an attempt by a deputy to stop a vehicle after witnessing a vehicle running a red light, a high-speed chase began at the intersection of Riverbend Road and ended on Arthur Drake Road after the vehicle wrecked.

Authorities say after losing control of his vehicle and coming to an abrupt stop, the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot into the woods.

MCSO and Franklin Police Department officers immediately set up a perimeter around the area and requested an MCSO K-9 unit to assist in tracking the suspect.

A short time later the suspect later identified as Richard Dewayne Swafford, 27, of Georgia was apprehended in a swampy area off of Arthur Drake Road by the K-9 unit.

“During the search, K-9 Chase indicated to his handler that the suspect was near the vicinity they were searching. When K-9 “Chase” was within reach of the suspect the suspect immediately began yelling for Deputy Blanton to call off his dog. He did so multiple times. Deputies were able to see the suspect hiding within the brush and immediately gave the suspect verbal commands. Without resistance the suspect complied and surrendered to deputies. During a search of the suspect and also his vehicle there were multiple items seized which included a small amount of methamphetamine, a loaded .22 revolver and over $8,000 in cash.”

Following his apprehension, the suspect was identified by deputies as being a wanted fugitive in the state of Georgia for robbery with a dangerous weapon and home invasion.

Swafford is currently being detained at the MCSO Detention Center.

The investigation remains ongoing.

