Police: Burglary suspect seriously wounded by bat-wielding victim

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a burglary suspect was seriously injured Monday night when he was struck with a wooden bat wielded by the victim of the burglary, police said.

According to the MPD, it was just after 11 p.m. when officers responded to the 5100 block of Rudder Road after receiving a report of a residential burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unidentified male lying in the middle of the roadway suffering from an apparent head injury.

Police said that person was transferred to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury.

Through the course of the investigation, police said, it was discovered the unknown subject and two other unknown subjects were removing items from the burglary victim’s trailer. The victim, armed with a small wooden bat, confronted the burglar, and when the burglar reached for his rear pocket, the victim struck him several times on the head and torso area, police said.

The two unknown suspects fled the scene before the police officer’s arrival.

The MPD said this is an ongoing investigation.

