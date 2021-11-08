Man rescued from river after trying to recover drone

By WBZ Staff

DORCHESTER, Massachussets (WBZ) — Massachusetts State Police troopers helped rescue a man from the Neponset River in Dorchester after he was trying to retrieve his fallen drone and was unable to swim due to the frigid water.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Saturday near Pope John Paul Park.

Police and a Boston EMS lieutenant found the man about 20 feet from shore.

They threw him a flotation device and dragged him to shore. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The man told troopers he went into the water after his drone crashed. But he quickly realized he couldn’t get back to shore because of the cold temperatures.

Police said it was fortunate the troopers and EMS lieutenant were in “the right place at the right time.”

