St. Louis police find missing 12-year-old girl who drove off with young boy

By KMOV Staff

FLORISSANT, Missouri (KMOV) — Police in St. Louis County have found a 12-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy who went missing Friday night.

According to investigators, 12-year-old Kamoree Williams and 2-year-old Eric Williams were reported missing after Kamoree drove off with the child at 10:30 p.m. in a black 2014 Jeep Patriot from a home in the 14000 block of Soho Drive in Florissant. At 8 a.m., police confirmed the SUV was found abandoned but the children are still missing.

Just before 11:30 a.m., both children were found safe. No additional information has been released.

