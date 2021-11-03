Canada’s Simu Liu to host SNL this month

By Michael Lee

TORONTO (CTV Network) — Canada’s Simu Liu, star of the hit TV series “Kim’s Convenience” and Marvel’s “Shang-Chi,” will host Saturday Night Live later this month.

SNL revealed its November lineup on Twitter Tuesday, with Liu set to host the late-night comedy show Nov. 20. He will be joined by American rapper Saweetie.

Known for his role as Jung Kim on the Canadian television show “Kim’s Convenience,” which ended its five-year run earlier this year following the departure of two of its co-creators, Liu appeared as the title character in 2021’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” the first Marvel movie to star an Asian superhero.

Also hosting SNL this month are Kieran Culkin from the HBO television series “Succession” this Saturday, with musical guest Ed Sheeran, and HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” actor Jonathan Majors on Nov. 13, with performances by Taylor Swift.

