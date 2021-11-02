Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster meets boy at UPS store, gives him PS5

By KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — JuJu Smith-Schuster made one little boy’s day thanks to a random act of kindness.

According to a series of stories posted to the verified Instagram account of the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Smith-Schuster met the little boy and his grandfather at a UPS store on Monday. Smith-Schuster said the grandfather approached him and asked to take a picture with his grandson, which he did.

Smith-Schuster then asked the boy if he played video games, which led to the boy saying he is waiting for his grandfather to buy him a PS5.

Smith-Schuster told the boy he has a PS5 at his home and offered to give it to him. The grandfather and grandson followed the fan-favorite wide receiver to his house, where Smith-Schuster made the boy’s day by giving him a PS5, multiple games and a controller.

“I don’t do it for anything, publicity, or anything like that,” Smith-Schuster said in an Instagram story. “I just want you guys to see this kid’s face.”

The boy had a giant smile on his face when Smith-Schuster handed him his new gaming system and accessories.

Monday’s giveaway was just the latest act of kindness from Smith-Schuster, who paid for a woman’s groceries last month.

The wide receiver is out for the season after injuring his shoulder against the Denver Broncos.

