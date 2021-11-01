Volunteers set up 1K flags ahead of officer’s funeral

By KMOV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — Volunteers helped set up flags for fallen Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins Sunday.

Along the funeral route for Timmins, you’ll see a sea of flags all thanks to volunteers. On Sunday, the Flagman’s Mission Continues asked volunteers to meet at the Gateway Center in Collinsville. Around 100 people from all over the region came to help set up almost 1,700 flags. They were placed on both sides of the 11-mile route from Collinsville to Wood River, where Timmins will be laid to rest.

Officer Timmins was shot Tuesday while approaching a suspected stolen vehicle at the Speedway gas station on Route 111 near E. Chain of Rocks Rd. Scott Hyden was charged with murder for the deadly shooting.

“When a fallen hero from their community goes down, they want to pay honor to that fallen hero,” said Jeff Hastings with The Flagman’s Mission Continues.

It’s one of many ways the Metro East community is turning out to show their support for the Timmins family. At Piasa Armory, they are donating all proceeds from their range to the officer’s family.

“Tyler was a friend from many years ago, met him just out of high school and he was a regular with our shop for a long time. So we wanted to do what we could to give back to the family,” said Scott Pulaski, the manager at Piasa Armory.

They are donating proceeds from October 31- November 6. So far they’ve already raised nearly $1,000.

The funeral is on Tuesday at the Gateway Convention Center. It is by invite from the family. A law enforcement procession line-up will begin at 9:30 a.m. Those who wish to show their support are asked to line up along the procession route.

Volunteers are needed to remove the flags on Nov. 3 at 3pm. Organizers prefer volunteers be 12 and older.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.