PPB looking for tips in unsolved double homicide after 7 years

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help to solve a double homicide in northeast Portland that is unsolved after seven years.

On Oct. 30, 2014, police responded to the 600 block of Northeast 114th Avenue for a person who was possibly dead inside a home. When officers arrived, they found 65-year-old Jerry Ephrem and his wife, 65-year-old Helen Ephrem, dead due to homicidal violence.

There is no suspect information or known reason why anyone would hurt the victims.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Anyone wishing to submit a tip should visit the Crime Stoppers website.

